Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

