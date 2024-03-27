Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 538 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

