Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 12,239 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.