Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after buying an additional 2,934,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,750,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.