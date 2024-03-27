Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.