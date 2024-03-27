Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,331.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,263.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,058.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.