Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

ASO stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 666,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

