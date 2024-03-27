Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $44,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

