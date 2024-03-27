Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 3,764 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.44. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Appian



Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

