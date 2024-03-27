Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

