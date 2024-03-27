Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 926 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.90, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

