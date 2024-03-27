ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.69

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

