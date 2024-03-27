Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Admiral Group Company Profile

Shares of AMIGY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.