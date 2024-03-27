Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.05. The stock had a trading volume of 921,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.94. Adobe has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

