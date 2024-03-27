Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 3.4%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 247,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 585,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

