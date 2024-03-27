Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $25.65

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $27.39. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 16,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $50,440.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,063 shares of company stock worth $605,151 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

