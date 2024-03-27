Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,129,669 shares of company stock worth $91,964,394. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

