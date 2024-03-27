AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AGNCL stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.40.
About AGNC Investment
