AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGNCL stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.40.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

