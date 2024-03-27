AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,510,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,982,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 975.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

