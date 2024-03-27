AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.