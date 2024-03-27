AHL Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.84. The company has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

