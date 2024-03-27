Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

Aimia Price Performance

AIM traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$3.83.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

