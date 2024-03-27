Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.
Aimia Price Performance
AIM traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$3.83.
