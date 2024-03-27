Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $6,524.98 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00110963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00017433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

