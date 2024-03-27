Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.57 and a 200-day moving average of $264.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

