Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.09

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Aisin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts predict that Aisin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

