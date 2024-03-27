Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Head to Head Contrast

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Akili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili -3,545.47% -76.34% -56.48% SI-BONE -31.20% -28.22% -20.53%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $1.68 million 17.83 -$59.49 million ($0.76) -0.50 SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.52 -$43.34 million ($1.14) -13.42

This table compares Akili and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SI-BONE has higher revenue and earnings than Akili. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akili has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akili and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 4 0 3.00

Akili currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 949.87%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 73.86%. Given Akili’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Akili on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

