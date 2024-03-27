Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 280.0% in March

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADBRF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

