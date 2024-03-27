Alhambra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 482 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $446.05 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.19. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

