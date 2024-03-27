Alhambra Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after buying an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in IAC by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

