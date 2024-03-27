Alhambra Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

