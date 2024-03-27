Alhambra Investment Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 19.9% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRC by 26.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 472,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 28.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 164,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRC by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Price Performance

BRCC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. BRC Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

About BRC

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

