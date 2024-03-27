Alhambra Investment Management LLC Buys 3,992 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 193.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,411,000 after buying an additional 7,829,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $22,702,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,315,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.54%.

In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,964 shares of company stock worth $2,599,830 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

