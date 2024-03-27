Alhambra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,332 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

