Alhambra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,900 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.