Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

