Alhambra Investment Management LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

