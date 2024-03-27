Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 11,539 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.7% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.