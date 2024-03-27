Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

