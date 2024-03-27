Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. 9,309,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,195,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

