Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD stock opened at C$77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$63.29 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.76.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.