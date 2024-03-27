Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Posts Earnings Results

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $179.67 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 62.56%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,246.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGAE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $385,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

