Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.58

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.58 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 159286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

