Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average is $139.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



