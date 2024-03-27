Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $47.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

AYX opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.49. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal acquired 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,928.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 86,656 shares of company stock worth $4,137,803. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after acquiring an additional 530,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,442,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Further Reading

