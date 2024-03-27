Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 30,626 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,749,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

SLV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,424. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.