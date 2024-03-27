Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 10,955 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,953,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

