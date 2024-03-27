Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 113,026 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 314.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,026 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.50% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,300,000 after acquiring an additional 206,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 673,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

RWO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,553. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

