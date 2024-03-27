Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Salesforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,159,307 shares of company stock worth $324,535,513 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

CRM stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,515. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

