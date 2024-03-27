Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,345 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.47. 633,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,354. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $551.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.67.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

