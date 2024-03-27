Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.74. 663,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

